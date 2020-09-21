Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Bills Week 2

Critical Moments

After the Patriots took early MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to the final play, and with the Bills demonstrating their position of power in the AFC, Miami's Week 1 and 2 opponents are proving to be more than formidable.

The difference in those games was a few critical plays and Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the importance of making those when they matter most.

"They go and score and we've got a critical drive where we get the ball and have probably our worst drive – definitely our worst drive – of the second half where we needed it most," Fitzpatrick said. "So there's some stuff that we need to continue to get better at and a lot of it is just those critical moments, making sure that we're doing the best we can."

Brian Flores echoed the statements of his quarterback.

"We didn't do enough to win the game," Flores said. "We had a chance during the fourth quarter. We made a couple plays, took a lead. But you know, just offensively, defensively, we just couldn't finish the game. So you've got to finish in this league. If you want to win the game you've got to finish the game off. I thought we played well in the third quarter, but nothing is more important than finishing the fourth quarter. We didn't do a good enough job there. We had opportunities. We didn't take advantage."

Fitzpatrick referred to the drive following Buffalo's fourth-quarter touchdown to make it a 24-20 game, saying the team had its worst drive at the biggest moment.

With 130 plays ran between the two offenses, like most NFL games, it came down to the four or five plays Buffalo made. The missed opportunities that Flores mentioned will sting for a day or two, but it also provides the Dolphins with some coaching points and reasons for optimism.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Eric Rowe and cornerback Xavien Howard have all made big plays and big interceptions in this league. Each had a chance to get one from Josh Allen, but the play just didn't go their way.

Fitzpatrick also referenced the goal-to-go series from the 1-yard line in which Miami couldn't punch it in from one yard away on four occasions.