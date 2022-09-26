Inside the Numbers: Bills vs. Dolphins – Week 3 

Ingram was there to scoop it up for his second fumble recovery of the season, giving the ball back to the Miami offense. Ingram also had two sacks and a forced fumble of his own.

Like Week 1 against the Patriots, the first Miami touchdown of the game stemmed from a strip-sack fumble recovery. This week it was running back Chase Edmonds that found the end zone three plays later on a one-yard touchdown run for his first score as a Dolphin.

Through three weeks, the Dolphins defense has held opposing offenses to just two second-half touchdowns and only three total fourth-quarter points. Buffalo's only offensive points of the second half came on a 20-play, 87-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

On the other side of the ball, Tua Tagovailoa led his sixth career game-winning drive and fourth career fourth-quarter comeback win. He has now led the Dolphins on a fourth quarter game-winning drive in consecutive games for the first time in his career.