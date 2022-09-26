Inside the Numbers: Bills vs. Dolphins – Week 3 

From drive-extending first down conversions on offense to key defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins made the necessary plays to pick up a key divisional win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here's a look into the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that helped Miami secure its Week 3 victory on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.
The Dolphins' 21-19 victory extended the team's home winning streak to eight, making it the longest stretch of consecutive home wins since the team won 10 in a row from Dec. 17, 1984 to Sept. 14, 1986. It was the longest streak since Hard Rock Stadium's inception in 1987.
The Dolphins improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and the 15th time in franchise history as new head coach Mike McDaniel joined Jimmy Johnson as the only coaches in franchise history to win their first three games.
On defense, Jevon Holland and Melvin Ingram continued to make impact plays. After his end zone interception against the New England Patriots, Holland came up big in the first quarter again on Sunday, registering his first career forced fumble when he strip-sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.
Ingram was there to scoop it up for his second fumble recovery of the season, giving the ball back to the Miami offense. Ingram also had two sacks and a forced fumble of his own.
Like Week 1 against the Patriots, the first Miami touchdown of the game stemmed from a strip-sack fumble recovery. This week it was running back Chase Edmonds that found the end zone three plays later on a one-yard touchdown run for his first score as a Dolphin.
Through three weeks, the Dolphins defense has held opposing offenses to just two second-half touchdowns and only three total fourth-quarter points. Buffalo's only offensive points of the second half came on a 20-play, 87-yard drive that ended in a field goal.
On the other side of the ball, Tua Tagovailoa led his sixth career game-winning drive and fourth career fourth-quarter comeback win. He has now led the Dolphins on a fourth quarter game-winning drive in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
But it couldn't have happened without Jaylen Waddle's four receptions for 102 yards, which marked his second-consecutive 100-yard receiving outing and upped his season total to 342 receiving yards, the second-most ever by a Dolphins player in the first three games of a season.
Fellow wideout Tyreek Hill sits third on that list with 317 yards as the pair became the second duo in the Super Bowl era to each record 300 yards receiving through the first three games of the season, per ESPN.
Miami will look to stay undefeated when it visits the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football this Thursday, Sept. 29 at Paycor Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, airing nationally on Amazon Prime Video and in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market on WSFL-TV Channel 39.