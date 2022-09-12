Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Patriots – Week 1 

The Dolphins improved to 31-25-1 in season openers with the 20-7 triumph.

In addition to McDaniel, another Miami newcomer excelled in his debut – three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins this offseason by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Douglas, Georgia, native had a team-high 94 receiving yards, the most in a Dolphins' Week 1 contest by a newcomer. Hill has had success against New England's defense through five career games, where he's registered 32 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

While this story is all about numbers, Hill proved they are not everything on Sunday when he did not let his small 5-foot-10, 191-pound frame get in the way of one of the most spectacular catches of the day – a 26-yard reception that he leapt over a New England defender to snag.

"I used to be a big man in middle school," Hill said. "My main thing is, that's my ball. I've got to go get it."

But the best offensive play of the game came later that drive when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver Jaylen Waddle, whose 104 receptions in 2021 broke the NFL rookie record, on fourth-and-7 for a 42-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Tagovailoa finished his first game in McDaniel's offensive system with 270 yards, one touchdown and a 104.4 passer rating.