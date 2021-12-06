Inside the Numbers: Giants vs. Dolphins - Week 13

Miami held the Giants to just 250 yards of total offense. It's the second consecutive game the Dolphins have limited an opponent to 250 yards or less after holding Carolina to 198 yards last week. The last time the Dolphins held back-to-back opponents to less than 250 total yards was Nov. 13, 2011 (246, vs. Washington) and Nov. 20, 2011 (245, vs. Buffalo).