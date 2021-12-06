Inside the Numbers: Giants vs. Dolphins - Week 13

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 13 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
Miami held the Giants to just 250 yards of total offense. It's the second consecutive game the Dolphins have limited an opponent to 250 yards or less after holding Carolina to 198 yards last week. The last time the Dolphins held back-to-back opponents to less than 250 total yards was Nov. 13, 2011 (246, vs. Washington) and Nov. 20, 2011 (245, vs. Buffalo).
Jaelan Phillips had sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. It gave him 8.5 for the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record of 8.0 held by Lorenzo Bromell (1998) and Bill Stanfill (1969).
Phillips has six sacks in the past three games, including five sacks in the past two contests. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Phillips is the first NFL rookie since Julius Peppers in 2002 to record at least six sacks in a three-game span.
Jaylen Waddle caught nine passes for 90 yards (10.0 avg.) yesterday, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for receptions with 86.
Waddle is just 35 receiving yards away from the Dolphins rookie receiving yards record (883, Chris Chambers, 2001) and just 16 receptions shy of the NFL's rookie receptions record (101, Anquan Boldin, 2003).
Tied up at 3-3 with 4:18 to play in the second quarter, the Dolphins went 89 yards on 14 plays for a touchdown drive that gave Miami a 10-3 lead at the end of the first half. The touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Mack Hollins.
The 14-play drive was tied for the longest scoring drive (by plays) by Miami this season.
Isaiah Ford caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give Miami a two-score lead. It was the second touchdown reception of his career.
Xavien Howard intercepted Giants QB Mike Glennon on a deep pass near the end zone in the first quarter.
It was the fourth interception of the season for Howard and his third takeaway in the past four games.
Tua Tagovailoa won his 10th career start yesterday, completing 30-of-41 passes for 244 yards (73.2 pct.), 244 yards, two touchdowns, and a 104.1 quarterback rating. Tagovailoa has posted a 100-plus passer rating in four consecutive games.
The only player in Dolphins history with a longer such streak within a season is Dan Marino, who did so in six straight games during his 1984 MVP season.
