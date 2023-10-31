Inside the Numbers: Hill and Waddle Top 100 Yards, Dolphins Extend Home Win Streak Against Patriots

The last time New England allowed two 100-yard receivers in the same game was on Oct. 14, 2018, when Hill (142) and running back Kareem Hunt (105) each reached triple digits while playing for Kansas City.

Additionally, with Sunday's performance, Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the first eight games of a season. His 2,724 receiving yards since he joined the Dolphins in 2022 also edged out wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2,625 in 2014-15 with N.Y. Giants) for the most receiving yards in a player's first 25 games with a new team in the Super Bowl era.

Individual and Team Firsts

Sunday was a day of firsts for the Dolphins. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for his first score with the organization.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, in his second game as a Dolphin, caught his first pass for a 15-yard gain. It set up first-and-10 from the New England 14-yard line and eventually led to a one-yard touchdown run for running back Raheem Mostert.