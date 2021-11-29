Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 12

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 12 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
The Dolphins limited Carolina passers to just 10-of-31 (32.2 pct.) for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions - one by Jevon Holland in the second quarter, one by Xavien Howard in the second quarter and one by Nik Needham in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a passer rating of 13.4, which was the lowest opponent passer rating in an NFL game this season.
On Carolina's first punt of the game, Duke Riley came free and nearly took the ball off Lachlan Edwards' foot. Justin Coleman recovered the ball and pushed a pile two yards into the end zone to give Miami a 7-0 lead.
The touchdown for Coleman was the fourth of his career. He returned two interceptions for a touchdown in 2017 with Seattle. He returned a fumble for a touchdown in 2018, also with the Seahawks. The Dolphins also posted five sacks, including a team-high three by Jaelan Phillips; the most by an NFL rookie since Oakland's DE Maxx Crosby had four on Nov. 17, 2019, against Cincinnati.
Emmanuel Ogbah now has a batted pass in seven consecutive games. According to FOX, it's the longest streak by an NFL defensive lineman in 20 years. Ogbah also set a new career high with his ninth batted pass of the season.
Xavien Howard picked off Cam Newton in the second quarter for the 25th interception of his career.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Howard is the fastest NFL player since 1990 to record 25 career interceptions. Howard played his 67th NFL game yesterday. The previous record belonged to CB Marcus Peters, who recorded his 25th interception in his 68th career game.
Tua Tagovailoa completed 27-of-31 passes yesterday for a career-best 87.1 completion percentage. With five games still to play, Tagovailoa's 70.5 completion percentage this season is the best in franchise history (min. 75 completions) and is second in the NFL behind Arizona's Kyler Murray (72.7).
Jaylen Waddle had his first 100-yard game, leading the team with nine receptions for 137 yards (15.2 avg.) and one touchdown. most by a Dolphin in the all-time series with Carolina. Waddle's 137 receiving yards were the most by a Dolphin in the all-time series with Carolina.
