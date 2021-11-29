Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs. Dolphins - Week 12

The Dolphins limited Carolina passers to just 10-of-31 (32.2 pct.) for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions - one by Jevon Holland in the second quarter, one by Xavien Howard in the second quarter and one by Nik Needham in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a passer rating of 13.4, which was the lowest opponent passer rating in an NFL game this season.