Inside the Numbers: Patriots vs. Dolphins - Week 18

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 18 look inside the numbers.

Jaylen Waddle entered Sunday's game with 99 receptions, just three shy of breaking the NFL's rookie receptions record set by Anquan Boldin (101) in 2003. Waddle took very little time to break it, catching four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown on the first possession of the game.