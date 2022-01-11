Inside the Numbers: Patriots vs. Dolphins - Week 18

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 18 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
Jaylen Waddle entered Sunday's game with 99 receptions, just three shy of breaking the NFL's rookie receptions record set by Anquan Boldin (101) in 2003. Waddle took very little time to break it, catching four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown on the first possession of the game.
He finished the contest with five receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown, giving him final season totals of 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.
Xavien Howard gave the Dolphins an early 14-0 lead when he intercepted Patriots QB Mac Jones and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown with 6:07 left in the first quarter. It was Howard's third career touchdown and second career pick-six.
The interception was the 27th of Howard's career. He has led the NFL in interceptions since 2016, the year he entered the league as a second-round pick by the Dolphins.
Duke Johnson had career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (117) Sunday.
The only two 100-yard games of his career came in Miami's final two home games of the season in Week 15 vs. the N.Y. Jets (107) and Sunday.
Sam Eguavoen recovered a fumble in the end zone on the final play of the game to seal Miami's 33-24 victory.
