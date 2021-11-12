Inside the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins - Week 10

The Dolphins defense posted some impressive numbers last night, limiting Baltimore to just 10 points, 304 total yards and 94 rushing yards. The 10 points scored by Baltimore was its fewest in a regular-season game since they scored nine on Oct. 7, 2018 at Cleveland.
Miami finished the game with four sacks. After a five-sack performance last week vs. Houston, the Dolphins have posted back-to-back games with at least four sacks for the first time since Oct. 18 – Oct. 25, 2015 when they had six at Tennessee and four vs. Houston.
Xavien Howard scored the second touchdown of his career when he stripped Baltimore WR Sammy Watkins of the ball and returned it 49 yards with 11:23 remaining in the game. The 49-yard return was the sixth longest fumble return for a touchdown in Dolphins history.
With a five-point lead and 4:12 remaining in the game, the Dolphins took possession of the ball at their own 25-yard line. Two plays later, QB Tua Tagovailoa found WR Albert Wilson down the sideline for a 64-yard gain. The 64-yard completion was the longest of Tagovailoa's career.
Tagovailoa capped off the 75-yard drive with a quarterback sneak for the 1-yard score. The drive took 1:53 off the clock and gave Miami a 22-10 lead with 2:19 remaining.
Jevon Holland had five tackles (four solo), one sack and two passes defensed. He's the first NFL rookie to record at least one sack and two passes defensed in a game since Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed and Philadelphia's Michael Jacquet both did so on Dec. 20, 2020.
Isaiah Ford had a career-long 52- yard reception in the second quarter from Jacoby Brissett. Ford's 84 receiving yards today were the second-most of his career and most since Dec. 8, 2019 at the N.Y. Jets when he had 92.
Jason Sanders was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals last night and extended his PAT streak to 63 consecutive makes, the longest active mark in the NFL.
