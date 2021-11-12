Inside the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins - Week 10

The Dolphins defense posted some impressive numbers last night, limiting Baltimore to just 10 points, 304 total yards and 94 rushing yards. The 10 points scored by Baltimore was its fewest in a regular-season game since they scored nine on Oct. 7, 2018 at Cleveland.

Miami finished the game with four sacks. After a five-sack performance last week vs. Houston, the Dolphins have posted back-to-back games with at least four sacks for the first time since Oct. 18 – Oct. 25, 2015 when they had six at Tennessee and four vs. Houston.