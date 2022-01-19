Inside the Numbers: Season Recap

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the season recap look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
The Dolphins have posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03. They finished 9-8 in 2021 following a 10-6 season in 2020. Improving throughout the season, they became the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game winning streak after losing seven in a row in the same season.
Miami had 48.0 sacks this year, which was just one shy of the team record of 49.0 sacks set in 1983 and 2005. The total was tied for fifth-most in the NFL this year and the Dolphins had 14 different players record at least a half-sack. The Dolphins also led the NFL in passes defensed (88) and ranked second in QB hits (121).
Xavien Howard was selected to start in his third Pro Bowl (2018, 2020-21) and leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2016.
He made a big impact on the Dolphins defense this year, recording seven takeaways including three in the fourth quarter, two touchdowns, and a takeaway in four of the final eight games.
Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL's rookie receptions record with 104 catches. He also became the first rookie in Dolphins history to have a 1,000-yard season as a receiver.
Christian Wilkins finished the 2021 season tied for the lead among all NFL defensive linemen with 89 tackles (49 solo). It's a career-high and tied for the most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2013. His 89 tackles were the most by a Dolphins defensive lineman since 1993 and the most by any Dolphins defensive tackle since full tackle records began in 1986.
He also had 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Wilkins even caught a touchdown lined up at fullback in the Week 15 win vs. the N.Y. Jets.
Tua Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes this year, which was seventh in the NFL, second-best in team history and just shy of the team record of 68.5.
Jerome Baker became the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total at least 400 tackles in the first four seasons of his career. His 403 tackles are seventh and his 17.0 sacks are sixth among all players in his 2018 draft class.
Mike Gesicki was the team's second-leading receiver in both yardage and receptions this season, totaling 780 receiving yards on 73 receptions (10.7 avg.). Gesicki also led all NFL tight ends with 324 receiving yards in the fourth quarter and overtime this season. Gesicki's 73 receptions matched the Dolphins' single-season tight end receptions record.
Jaelan Phillips became the first NFL rookie since Julius Peppers in 2002 to record at least 6.0 sacks in a three-game span (Weeks 11-13). He also broke the Dolphins' rookie sack record with 8.5. It was the second most-sacks by an NFL rookie this season.
After seven NFL seasons, Duke Johnson finally made his first start for his hometown Dolphins in Week 15 vs. the N.Y. Jets and turned out a memorable performance, totaling career highs in carries (22), rushing yards (107) and rushing TDs (2).
But he wasn't done. When the Dolphins returned home for the season finale in Week 18, Johnson topped his career highs again in both carries (25) and rushing yards (117) in the victory over New England.
Emmanuel Ogbah had a career-high 12 passes defensed in 2021. It's the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 2016. Ogbah had a streak of seven straight games with a batted pass, which was the longest streak by an NFL defensive lineman in more than 20 years according to FOX.
Ogbah also led the team with 9.0 sacks this year and had 24 quarterback hits, which was tied for 12th among NFL players at all positions.
During the 2021 season, DeVante Parker moved into sixth place in Dolphins history with 4,727 career receiving yards and eighth with 338 career receptions.
Brandon Jones had five sacks this season, which led all NFL defensive backs and was the most by a Dolphins defensive back since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.
Jevon Holland finished ninth among NFL rookies in tackles (68) and was the only AFC player this season to have multiple sacks, interceptions and fumble recoveries.
Jason Sanders' 83.3 career field goal percentage (100-of-120) is the best in Dolphins history (min. 50 att.) and he's one of only six players in team history to kick 100+ career field goals.
Duke Riley notched Miami's only blocked punt of the 2021 season in Week 12 vs. Carolina.
After bouncing off the turf, the ball was caught by CB Justin Coleman at the 2-yard line. Coleman and his teammates moved the pile into the end zone, giving Miami an early 7-0 lead.
Michael Palardy played a critical role in the field position battle. He finished third in the NFL with 31 punts downed inside the 20, also a career high. He was fifth with 11 punts downed inside the 10-yard line and third with five punts downed inside the 5-yard line.
For more on the Miami Dolphins season, listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.