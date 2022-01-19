Inside the Numbers: Season Recap

Tua Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes this year, which was seventh in the NFL, second-best in team history and just shy of the team record of 68.5.

Jerome Baker became the first Dolphins player since at least 2000 to total at least 400 tackles in the first four seasons of his career. His 403 tackles are seventh and his 17.0 sacks are sixth among all players in his 2018 draft class.

Mike Gesicki was the team's second-leading receiver in both yardage and receptions this season, totaling 780 receiving yards on 73 receptions (10.7 avg.). Gesicki also led all NFL tight ends with 324 receiving yards in the fourth quarter and overtime this season. Gesicki's 73 receptions matched the Dolphins' single-season tight end receptions record.