Jakeem Grant To IR, Isaiah Ford Promoted To Active Roster

Grant played in 10 games with two starts for the Dolphins this year and led the NFL with 535 kickoff return yards. He's the only player in the NFL this season to have two kick return touchdowns – a punt return touchdown in Week 5 at Cincinnati and a kickoff return touchdown in Week 1 vs. Tennessee. Grant totaled 21 receptions for 268 yards (12.8 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (186th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.