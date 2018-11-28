Jakeem Grant To IR, Isaiah Ford Promoted To Active Roster

Nov 28, 2018 at 11:30 AM

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.

Ford was a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL draft but missed the entire 2017 season after he was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 19. He's spent the entire 2018 season on Miami's practice squad. Ford was a three-year starter (2014-16) at Virginia Tech where he became the only player in ACC history to hold sole possession of his school's career records for receptions (210), receiving yards (2,967) and receiving touchdowns (24). He earned first-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2015.

Grant played in 10 games with two starts for the Dolphins this year and led the NFL with 535 kickoff return yards. He's the only player in the NFL this season to have two kick return touchdowns – a punt return touchdown in Week 5 at Cincinnati and a kickoff return touchdown in Week 1 vs. Tennessee. Grant totaled 21 receptions for 268 yards (12.8 avg.) and two receiving touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (186th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Isaiah FordWR6-21892/9/962Va. Tech '17Jacksonville, Fla.D7, '17

