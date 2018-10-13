Jamiyus Pittman Promoted To Active Roster

Young has played in 23 games with seven starts for the Dolphins since 2016. He originally joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 11, 2016. In his career, Young has appeared in 81 games with 20 starts. He was originally a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by Dallas in the 2010 NFL draft after being a four-year starter (2006-09) at Notre Dame. Young is from Coral Springs, Florida and played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.