Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 04:35 PM

Jayrone Elliott Waived, T.J. McDonald Placed On Active/PUP List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott and placed safety T.J. McDonald on the active/physically unable to perform list. 

Elliott was signed by the Dolphins on April 9, 2019 after playing in the Alliance of American Football for the San Antonio Commanders. He’s played in 39 NFL games over four seasons for Green Bay (2014-16) and Dallas (2017) and totaled 32 tackles, four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Elliott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 12, 2014.

McDonald_T.J

T.J. McDonald

#22 S

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: USC

McDonald has started 22 games over the past two seasons (2017-18) for the Dolphins. In 2018, he made 14 starts and totaled 84 tackles (62 solo), three interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. McDonald joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 31, 2017. He spent the first four seasons (2013-16) of his NFL career with the Rams after he was selected by the team in the third-round (71st overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.

Related Content

Dolphins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2019 Season
news

Dolphins Announce Broadcast Teams For 2019 Season

Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor will join the preseason TV broadcast team.
Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Miami Edison
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Miami Edison

Miami Dolphins Sign David Rivers
news

Miami Dolphins Sign David Rivers

Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Patmon
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Patmon

Dolphins To Host 19 High School, Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices
news

Dolphins To Host 19 High School, Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Miami Dolphins Claim Saeed Blacknall Off Waivers
news

Miami Dolphins Claim Saeed Blacknall Off Waivers

Miami Dolphins In Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project Host Health and Wellness Expo at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Miami Dolphins In Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project Host Health and Wellness Expo at Hard Rock Stadium

Litecoin Named Official Cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins
news

Litecoin Named Official Cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins

Jim Caldwell To Take Leave Of Absence
news

Jim Caldwell To Take Leave Of Absence

Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins in Collaboration with Zappos Surprises Local Youth with #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Backpack Distribution 
news

Miami Dolphins Rookie Christian Wilkins in Collaboration with Zappos Surprises Local Youth with #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Backpack Distribution 

Advertising