Jayrone Elliott Waived, T.J. McDonald Placed On Active/PUP List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott and placed safety T.J. McDonald on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Elliott was signed by the Dolphins on April 9, 2019 after playing in the Alliance of American Football for the San Antonio Commanders. He’s played in 39 NFL games over four seasons for Green Bay (2014-16) and Dallas (2017) and totaled 32 tackles, four sacks, one interception, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Elliott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 12, 2014.
McDonald has started 22 games over the past two seasons (2017-18) for the Dolphins. In 2018, he made 14 starts and totaled 84 tackles (62 solo), three interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. McDonald joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 31, 2017. He spent the first four seasons (2013-16) of his NFL career with the Rams after he was selected by the team in the third-round (71st overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.