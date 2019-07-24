Jayrone Elliott Waived, T.J. McDonald Placed On Active/PUP List

McDonald has started 22 games over the past two seasons (2017-18) for the Dolphins. In 2018, he made 14 starts and totaled 84 tackles (62 solo), three interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. McDonald joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 31, 2017. He spent the first four seasons (2013-16) of his NFL career with the Rams after he was selected by the team in the third-round (71st overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.