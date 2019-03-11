Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77

On Sept. 2, 1966, the Dolphins played their first game as an expansion team in the American Football League. The opponent was the Oakland Raiders on a humid evening at the Orange Bowl. Auer fielded the opening kickoff and raced 95 yards for a touchdown. The Dolphins lost the game 23-14. But the only thing people remember to this day was Auer's touchdown.

Auer once joked how hundreds of times people have approached him who claimed they were at the Orange Bowl that night. He said he must have heard from more people about that game than the 26,276 fans who actually attended.