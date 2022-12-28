Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

Dec 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

"Baptist Health is thrilled to continue supporting a program, in partnership with the Miami Dolphins, that truly elevates the significance and impact of youth football within our great community," said Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute, Javier Hernandez-Lichtl. "Providing these athletes with the proper and up-to-date equipment during their season is so important, and at Baptist Health, we are grateful to assist in supporting our local athletes in any way possible.

Miami Dolphins Raekwon Davis and Jevon Holland kicked off the series of donations at Dillard High School as they surprised the boys varsity football team with donated football equipment including sideline communication systems and meals from Miami Dolphins minority-owned restaurant partner SEED on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Davis and Holland engaged with student athletes and discussed the importance of education while developing their craft within the sport.

Later in the season, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations Nat Moore surprised the football program at his alma mater, Miami Edison Senior High School, with Dolphins gear, a zone football lineman chute apparatus and meals catered by SEED on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

"Partnerships like the one we have with Baptist Health are an integral part of the contribution we make in supporting high school football in South Florida and its student athletes," said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. "Their support made it possible for us to surpass our commitment of impacting over 50 programs in five years having donated over half a million dollars in equipment."

The Dolphins concluded the series at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School where the Junior Dolphins surprised the varsity boys football team with a weight room makeover fully supplied with state-of-the-art equipment on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the weightroom, student athletes also enjoyed meals prepared by Green Envy.

To date, the program has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida in an effort to support and empower the athletes of tomorrow while expanding the sport of football.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

news

Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season.

news

Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

news

Jaelan Phillips Named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins announced today linebacker Jaelan Phillips as their nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.

news

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

news

Miami Dolphins Observe National Scholarship Month with Open Application for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the sixth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program as of Tuesday, Nov. 1, in recognition of National Scholarship Month (November).

news

Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears Host NFL's First Official Watch Party in Spain

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears teamed up to host its first joint watch party and fan event at the Hard Rock Café in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 6.

news

Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Hard Rock Stadium Showcases Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation Ahead of Miami Dolphins Home Opener

Hard Rock Stadium unveiled its latest innovation in fan experience showcasing the Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation on Thursday, Sept. 8. Available to fans ahead of the Miami Dolphins home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11, the reimagined tailgate experience will provide fans with elevated pre and in-game engagement opportunities.

Advertising