Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

"Baptist Health is thrilled to continue supporting a program, in partnership with the Miami Dolphins, that truly elevates the significance and impact of youth football within our great community," said Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute, Javier Hernandez-Lichtl. "Providing these athletes with the proper and up-to-date equipment during their season is so important, and at Baptist Health, we are grateful to assist in supporting our local athletes in any way possible.

Miami Dolphins Raekwon Davis and Jevon Holland kicked off the series of donations at Dillard High School as they surprised the boys varsity football team with donated football equipment including sideline communication systems and meals from Miami Dolphins minority-owned restaurant partner SEED on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Davis and Holland engaged with student athletes and discussed the importance of education while developing their craft within the sport.

Later in the season, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations Nat Moore surprised the football program at his alma mater, Miami Edison Senior High School, with Dolphins gear, a zone football lineman chute apparatus and meals catered by SEED on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

"Partnerships like the one we have with Baptist Health are an integral part of the contribution we make in supporting high school football in South Florida and its student athletes," said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. "Their support made it possible for us to surpass our commitment of impacting over 50 programs in five years having donated over half a million dollars in equipment."

The Dolphins concluded the series at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School where the Junior Dolphins surprised the varsity boys football team with a weight room makeover fully supplied with state-of-the-art equipment on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the weightroom, student athletes also enjoyed meals prepared by Green Envy.

To date, the program has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida in an effort to support and empower the athletes of tomorrow while expanding the sport of football.