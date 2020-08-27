Dolphins Complete Trade With New York Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for running back Kalen Ballage.
Ballage has played in 24 games with six starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2018-19). He's totaled 110 carries for 326 yards (3.0 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 119 yards (5.2 avg.). Ballage originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterwinner (2014-17) and two-year starter at Arizona State.