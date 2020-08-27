Dolphins Complete Trade With New York Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for running back Kalen Ballage .

Ballage has played in 24 games with six starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2018-19). He's totaled 110 carries for 326 yards (3.0 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 119 yards (5.2 avg.). Ballage originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterwinner (2014-17) and two-year starter at Arizona State.