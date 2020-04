Frazier spent the first four years (2016-19) of his career with Dallas, where he played in 44 games with two starts. He has 48 career tackles (31 solo), one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in his career. Frazier has also totaled 17 special teams stops (12 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (212th overall) by Dallas in the 2016 NFL draft.