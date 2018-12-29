Kimberly Rometo Named Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Rometo brings a wealth of leadership experience and an extensive background in technology, digital, retail and events from AmericasMart. She was responsible for developing and activating tools that enabled AmericasMart's digital transformation delivering an unsurpassed exhibitor and attendee experience supporting its 17 annual markets over 7.1M sq. ft. of convention space with shows serving specialty retailers, designers and major buying groups from every U.S. state and more than 80 countries. For this work, she was recognized as a 2018 Women in Technology (WIT) Women of the Year Awards Honoree.

Most recently, Rometo served as the chief information officer with prior management roles as vice president, digital and other leadership responsibilities in infrastructure, telecommunications and operations. She started her career with AT&T in the reputable management training solution sales program.