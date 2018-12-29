Kimberly Rometo Named Vice President, Chief Information Officer

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – The Miami Dolphins have announced Kimberly Rometo as vice president, chief information officer. She will report directly to Dan Caspersen, senior vice president, business administration and will be responsible for managing and directing the technology initiatives and strategic direction of information technology at the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.
Rometo brings a wealth of leadership experience and an extensive background in technology, digital, retail and events from AmericasMart. She was responsible for developing and activating tools that enabled AmericasMart's digital transformation delivering an unsurpassed exhibitor and attendee experience supporting its 17 annual markets over 7.1M sq. ft. of convention space with shows serving specialty retailers, designers and major buying groups from every U.S. state and more than 80 countries. For this work, she was recognized as a 2018 Women in Technology (WIT) Women of the Year Awards Honoree.
Most recently, Rometo served as the chief information officer with prior management roles as vice president, digital and other leadership responsibilities in infrastructure, telecommunications and operations. She started her career with AT&T in the reputable management training solution sales program.
Rometo earned her masters of information and telecommunication systems degree from the J. Warren McClure School at Ohio University and bachelor of science in communication, where she earned a double major in information and telecommunication systems and communication studies. She continues to have a passion for the analytical approach to driving technology and digital businesses, serving on the HPE Aruba Retail Customer Advisory Council and the Ohio University J. Warren McClure School of Information and Telecommunication Systems Advisory Board.