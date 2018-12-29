Kimberly Rometo Named Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Dec 29, 2018 at 10:25 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – The Miami Dolphins have announced Kimberly Rometo as vice president, chief information officer. She will report directly to Dan Caspersen, senior vice president, business administration and will be responsible for managing and directing the technology initiatives and strategic direction of information technology at the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Kimberly Rometo Headshot-2

Rometo brings a wealth of leadership experience and an extensive background in technology, digital, retail and events from AmericasMart. She was responsible for developing and activating tools that enabled AmericasMart's digital transformation delivering an unsurpassed exhibitor and attendee experience supporting its 17 annual markets over 7.1M sq. ft. of convention space with shows serving specialty retailers, designers and major buying groups from every U.S. state and more than 80 countries. For this work, she was recognized as a 2018 Women in Technology (WIT) Women of the Year Awards Honoree.

Most recently, Rometo served as the chief information officer with prior management roles as vice president, digital and other leadership responsibilities in infrastructure, telecommunications and operations. She started her career with AT&T in the reputable management training solution sales program.

Rometo earned her masters of information and telecommunication systems degree from the J. Warren McClure School at Ohio University and bachelor of science in communication, where she earned a double major in information and telecommunication systems and communication studies. She continues to have a passion for the analytical approach to driving technology and digital businesses, serving on the HPE Aruba Retail Customer Advisory Council and the Ohio University J. Warren McClure School of Information and Telecommunication Systems Advisory Board.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Place Achane on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Funk to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Weekend of Celebration in Honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

The Miami Dolphins will host a weekend-long celebration to recognize former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, highlighted by a halftime ceremony and ring presentation during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Winovich

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

The Miami Dolphins announce that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Milton and wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.
news

Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

Achane Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Denver. 
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Two for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Advertising