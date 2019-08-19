Laremy Tunsil Anchoring O-Line, Embracing New Leadership Role

Tunsil isn’t just worried about his own performance, however.

“I would rather take ownership of the entire group and raise them up,” he said. “You can lead vocal or you can lead with your actions. It depends on who you are, and I lead with my actions and I’m working on being more vocal. I’d rather focus on the group than focus on myself any day.

“Whether you want it or not, you’ve just got to embrace it and keep trying to be better. Just be a better person, be a better leader, be more vocal, lead by actions a little bit more and just take a step up (and handle the) little things.”

Tunsil played left guard in that one season with Albert in 2016 before moving out to his college position of left tackle.

It was a productive rookie year in many ways for Tunsil, who explained the biggest lesson he learned in that first year and what he wishes he knew then that he knows now.