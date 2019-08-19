Brian Flores: Quarterback Competition Is Still Alive

Head Coach Brian Flores said before practice Monday that no decision has been made and that it would not be accurate to assume that if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday — as he suggested after the game at Tampa Bay on Friday — it automatically means he’ll start the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens .

“I would say we go into every game trying to evaluate every player on the team,” Flores said. “I know this is the third preseason game and the thought is, 'OK, this is the dress rehearsal for regular season game No. 1.' In a lot of ways, it is that, but every game is important to me, so every time we step out there against another opponent, it’s a great evaluation for everyone on the team. This week is no different.”