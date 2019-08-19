AC In The AM: Time To Begin Seeing Some Clarity

Then you’ve got Fitzpatrick, who really hasn’t played much this preseason; instead clearly stating his case on the practice field. He has, though, had his moments; how he dropped his right shoulder into the body of Bucs safety Darian Steward on a fourth quarter play last Friday night, knocking him down and gaining a few extra precious yards in the process. That’s the type of attitude, the type of leadership, the type of try-and-stop-me mentality that we have seen much of the summer and the type that Flores absolutely embraces.

I imagine a firm opening game starter will be announced sometime following this Thursday night’s game. I would also expect the situation to remain fluid during the season. After all, why shouldn’t it be? But the best indicator we have gotten so far of what Flores might be thinking came in the late hours of Friday night when he told the media that Fitzpatrick would “probably” be starting against the Jaguars. This certainly looks like an opportunity for Fitzpatrick to lock things up, at least heading into the opener.

Complicating the evaluation of both quarterbacks was the up-and-down play of the offensive line. With left tackle Laremy Tunsil starting, we saw some good things early on, though Rosen was sacked three times in the first half and there was little running room. But when Tunsil departed for the night, it quickly became apparent how much the Dolphins need him in the lineup. This is a concern -- quality depth on the line --- that must be addressed.