Dolphins Drop Second Preseason Game To Buccaneers In Tampa Bay

Harris had 1.5 sacks, combining with Jerome Baker to take down Jameis Winston in the first quarter and later bringing down Blaine Gabbert in the second quarter.

Baker had three tackles in the first half and preceded his half-sack with a near-miss for another one when he got to Winston very quickly but couldn’t bring him down.

There weren’t a lot of offensive highlights for either team until the fourth quarter. The Dolphins’ longest play of the game was a 34-yard run by Kenneth Farrow late in the third quarter and the longest pass play was a 22-yard hook-up between Josh Rosen and Durham Smythe late in the second quarter.

Rosen got the start at quarterback for the Dolphins and played the entire first half. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was sacked three times.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took over in the second half and played into the fourth quarter. He was 3-for-9 for 20 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

As was the case in the opener, Rudock closed out the game after coming in early in the fourth quarter. He had completions of 10, 25 and 12 yards on the Dolphins’ touchdown drive.