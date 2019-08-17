Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Buccaneers

A player that I didn’t believe I’d be writing about two weeks into the preseason is first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen. Eguavoen, to his credit, has played with consistency since the start for training camp. His versatility and quick recognition in finding the football has found a place with the first team on defense. He was all over the field in the first half against the Bucs, totaling five tackles, one for loss and a forced fumble. Add in one on special teams and Eguavoen is one his way to becoming a starter in September. Another linebacker that is getting more looks lately with Kiko Alonso and Andrew Van Ginkel out of the line up is Nick DeLuca. DeLuca is showing off his versatility lining up at the edge of the defensive line, or at his traditional linebacker position. The extra snaps due to others being out of the line up is allowing him to show off his versatility within the new defensive schemes.