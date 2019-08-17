Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Buccaneers

1) Uneven play by Rosen
Quarterback Josh Rosen performed just about the way he’s practiced while in Tampa this week. Rosen did some things that looked efficient, moving away from pressure, much like he did against Atlanta last week. That led him to finding open receivers down field for positive yardage. He also displayed some of the same characteristics that can give a head coach hesitation about giving him the keys to the franchise. His lack of anticipation in the red zone when looking to both tight end Mike Gesicki and wide out Isaiah Ford kept the Dolphins out of the end zone. Some of the issues stem from the pressure that has come from the offensive line, but at some point this preseason, you’d like to see Rosen raise the level of execution regardless of who’s in the huddle with him.
2) Eguavoen shines at LB
A player that I didn’t believe I’d be writing about two weeks into the preseason is first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen. Eguavoen, to his credit, has played with consistency since the start for training camp. His versatility and quick recognition in finding the football has found a place with the first team on defense. He was all over the field in the first half against the Bucs, totaling five tackles, one for loss and a forced fumble. Add in one on special teams and Eguavoen is one his way to becoming a starter in September. Another linebacker that is getting more looks lately with Kiko Alonso and Andrew Van Ginkel out of the line up is Nick DeLuca. DeLuca is showing off his versatility lining up at the edge of the defensive line, or at his traditional linebacker position. The extra snaps due to others being out of the line up is allowing him to show off his versatility within the new defensive schemes.
3) Wilkins hard to handle
It was nice to see first round draft choice Christian Wilkins slide around the defensive front, and be productive at multiple positions. Wilkins was able to push the pocket from the interior as well as set the edge from the defensive end position. His athleticism is on display even when he’s initially blocked, tracking down the ball from the backside of a play. Last week he showed relentless pursuit to the ball and something tells me that is a trait that will show up every game this fall.