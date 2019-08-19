Dolphins Developing Consistency On Offensive Line

Deiter and Calhoun moved to the first-team unit and Davis slid over from right guard to right tackle after the first four practices of camp, the move coinciding with Dave DeGuglielmo replacing Pat Flaherty as offensive line coach.

It would the first time in team history that two rookies have started at guard for a season opener. Also, the last time two rookies started a season opener on the OL was in 2008—Jake Long and Donald Thomas.

Flores praised the mentoring role the three veterans on offensive line have played with Deiter and Calhoun.

As with everything else on the team, though, Flores is looking for his offensive line to keep getting better as the regular season approaches.