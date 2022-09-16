Listen to the Official Miami Dolphins Podcasts This Season

Drive Time with Travis Wingfield

Listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield presented by AutoNation. During the season episodes will appear five times a week covering a range of topics such as weekly game reviews, predictions, five takeaways and more.

The Fish Tank

Dive into the Fish Tank and hear about epic moments from former and current Miami Dolphins players as they sit down with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit. Every Tuesday morning a new episode is posted.

Dol-Fan UK

Discover more about the Dolphins' community in the United Kingdom as hosts Andy Moore, Simon Myers and Lee Whittington share their different perspectives weekly. Topics will include game previews, predictions, recaps and more.

Aletas Arriba

Find out what's happening each week from host Hugo Manero. This podcast is published weekly in Spain and the United States. Hugo reviews the roster, depth chart, and provides game previews along with interviews with special guests.

Perfect Season

Learn about the perfect season of 1972. This new podcast is hosted by veteran NFL broadcaster Josh Lewin. He goes game-by-game each week with players from the 1972 season. A new episode will publish weekly during the season.