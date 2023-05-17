Marquee Matchups of the Miami Dolphins 2023 Schedule

Last season, the Bills and Dolphins split their season series against each other as the Dolphins earned a big win over the Bills in Week 3 (21-19) and the Bills answered back with a victory in Week 15 (32-29). The duel eventually led the two teams to a postseason AFC Wild Card matchup in which the Bills would prevail over the Dolphins (34-31) and ultimately end Miami's 2022 campaign.

The Dolphins will make way to Orchard Park for an early road game against the Bills in Week 4. Moreover, for a third straight season, the Dolphins will finish their campaign at home against a divisional foe, previously rotating between the three AFC East opponents after regular season home finales against the Jets last season and the Patriots in 2021. Both of which the Dolphins came out with the win.