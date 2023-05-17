Marquee Matchups of the Miami Dolphins 2023 Schedule

The Miami Dolphins 2023 regular season schedule is set and this year's slew of matchups are shaping up to be some good ones, with each sparking their intrigue and excitement.
The Dolphins start their 2023 season with a very talented AFC West opponent on the road and conclude the regular season with perhaps their biggest rival at home. Plus, the schedule will highlight three -primetime games as well as action on Black Friday and overseas in Germany.
As the Dolphins look to kick off a new season, let's outline marquee matchups to look forward to ahead of the 2023 campaign:
Week 4 and 18: Bills vs. Dolphins – Oct. 1 and TBD
Last season, the Bills and Dolphins split their season series against each other as the Dolphins earned a big win over the Bills in Week 3 (21-19) and the Bills answered back with a victory in Week 15 (32-29). The duel eventually led the two teams to a postseason AFC Wild Card matchup in which the Bills would prevail over the Dolphins (34-31) and ultimately end Miami's 2022 campaign.
The Dolphins will make way to Orchard Park for an early road game against the Bills in Week 4. Moreover, for a third straight season, the Dolphins will finish their campaign at home against a divisional foe, previously rotating between the three AFC East opponents after regular season home finales against the Jets last season and the Patriots in 2021. Both of which the Dolphins came out with the win.
This season's Week 18 showdown could offer some major playoff implications.
Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles – Oct. 22
The Dolphins will head to Philadelphia to face off against the reigning NFC Champions in a primetime showdown against the Eagles.
Tagovailoa and reigning MVP Jalen Hurts are set to square off for the first time in the NFL after the two Crimson Tide teammates shared time at the University of Alabama. The respective quarterbacks were both drafted in 2020, with Hurts taken in the second round. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season and signed a five-year contract this offseason.
During the 2017 National Championship Game, Tagovailoa supplanted Hurts at halftime to lead a comeback victory to secure the National Championship for the Crimson Tide. Hurts eventually transferred to Oklahoma in 2019, where he became a Heiman finalist and eventual NFL quarterback, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.
The Dolphins and Eagles are set for a Sunday Night Football during Week 7.
Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs – Nov. 5
The Dolphins and Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs will battle overseas in one of five international NFL games played this upcoming season. The 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games will kick off on Sunday, November 5 at Frankfurt Stadium.
The Dolphins are no stranger to playing overseas, with the franchise playing a total five international games through the years including the first-ever international series game in 2007, where they played the New York Giants in London.
Week 12: Dolphins at Jets – Nov. 24
The NFL's first-ever Black Friday game will put the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets AFC East rivalry on national display during Week 12. The matchup will feature quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a first-time member of the Jets. The Dolphins and Jets will meet again three weeks later in Miami on Week 15.
Week 14: Titans vs. Dolphins – Dec. 11
The Tennessee Titans make their way to Hard Rock Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown during Week 14. The matchup could potentially feature quarterback Ryan Tannehill's first game back in Miami since 2019, with the quarterback facing his former team on the road once since joining the Titans.
This game will also feature the first time the Dolphins have hosted a Monday Night Football game since 2017.
Week 16: Cowboys vs. Dolphins – Dec. 24
The Dolphins will host the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in their penultimate home game of the season. The last time these two teams met was back in 2019 in Dallas and the last time the duo faced off in South Florida was 2015.
Don't miss the Dolphins star-studded offense of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle matchup against the Cowboys defense of Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs.
The Miami Dolphins 2023 regular season schedule is shaping up to be an exciting one, with tons of exciting matchups and storylines to follow.