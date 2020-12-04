Matt Breida Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Breida has played in nine games with one start for the Dolphins this season. He has 47 carries for 168 yards (3.6 avg.) and nine receptions for 96 yards (10.7 avg.). The Dolphins previously acquired Breida in a trade with San Francisco on April 25, 2020. He also played three years (2017-19) with the 49ers. Breida originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 4, 2017.