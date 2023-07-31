Miami Dolphins Activate Armstead

Armstead started 13 games at left tackle for Miami last year and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. He has played in 110 regular-season games with 106 starts and 10 postseason contests in his career. Armstead joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24, 2022. He was originally a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.