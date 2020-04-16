Miami Dolphins Alumni Restaurateurs Team Up To Provide Food Relief

MIAMI GARDENS (April 15, 2020) – Four former Miami Dolphin stars who are engaged in the food service industry have teamed up to provide free meals to vulnerable populations who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, all while helping to keep workers from their restaurants employed.

John Offerdahl (Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill), Kim Bokamper (Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill), Bob Brudzinski (Bru's Room Sports Grill) and legendary Coach Don Shula have teamed up to provide lunch and dinner options to the most at-risk.

The program, made possible by a $250,000 grant from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through the Miami Dolphins Foundation, lays the groundwork for a multi-faceted program designed to keep as many people fed as possible, all while keeping food service industry workers employed.

In order to apply for emergency meal kits, interested non-profit organizations may email FEEDTHENEEDSouthFlorida@gmail.com. Once the organization and their request are vetted, they will be notified as to the specifics of meal drop-offs pending need and available funds.

"The magnitude of the impact of both the health and economic crisis on our most vulnerable populations cannot be overstated," said John Offerdahl. "Many of these individuals simply do not have the resources and the physical means to provide food for their families. This grant is an initial step towards a much broader effort to help at-risk populations, all while keeping food service employees working."

The program brings individually pre-wrapped meals to vetted 1st responders, healthcare and non-profit organizations at a designated drop-off location. This allows for social distancing and creates the most hygienic environment. The organizations then distribute the meals to their constituents. Breakfast, lunch and dinner options are available.

To support these efforts, go to www.handofffoundation.org to make a 100% tax-deductible donation. Money will feed the needs of 1st responders, healthcare workers, as well as vulnerable families in our communities right here in South Florida.

As Coach Shula says, "In life, as in football… It takes a team!"