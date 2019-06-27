Miami Dolphins Announce 'Back to Football Powered by South Florida Ford' Training Camp Schedule

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins unveiled their “Back to Football powered by South Florida Ford” training camp schedule with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. The team will hold its first practice on Thursday, July 25th at 9:40 a.m. and will host a public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
This year’s training camp will continue to focus on a positive fan experience. Once again the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University will feature a canopy over the seated area, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Children 12 years old and younger will have the opportunity to get autographs from Dolphins players following practice. The opening weekend practices will feature inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.
Tickets for these 10 open practices are free, but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.
Free parking is available at the Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage, located near the intersection of University Drive and S.W. 30th Street, between Griffin Road and I-595. Access to this garage is off University Drive and S.W. 30th Street.
Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be obtained by visiting Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp or following the Dolphins’ official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins. This is the 27th year the Dolphins have hosted training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.
2019 Training Camp Schedule
|TIME
|DATE
|9:40 a.m.
|Thursday, July 25
|9:40 a.m.
|Friday, July 26
|9:40 a.m.
|Saturday, July 27
|9:40 a.m.
|Sunday, July 28
|10:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, July 30
|9:40 a.m.
|Wednesday, July 31
|9:40 a.m.
|Thursday, August 1
|9:40 a.m.
|Friday, August 2
|1 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 3 (Scrimmage at HRS)
|10:30 a.m.
|Monday, August 5
|9:40 a.m.
|Tuesday, August 6
|9:40 a.m.
|Saturday, August 10 (Members only)