Miami Dolphins Announce 'Back to Football Powered by South Florida Ford' Training Camp Schedule

This year’s training camp will continue to focus on a positive fan experience. Once again the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University will feature a canopy over the seated area, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Children 12 years old and younger will have the opportunity to get autographs from Dolphins players following practice. The opening weekend practices will feature inflatables, cheer and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

Tickets for these 10 open practices are free, but limited to 2,000 per day. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at Dolphins.com/TrainingCamp.

Free parking is available at the Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage, located near the intersection of University Drive and S.W. 30th Street, between Griffin Road and I-595. Access to this garage is off University Drive and S.W. 30th Street.