Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Hill is the team's Dan Marino Most Valuable Player in just his first season with the team. This award is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP, Dan Marino.

Hill shattered the Dolphins single-season receptions (119) and receiving yards records (1,710) and his 1,710 receiving yards are the most by any player in NFL history in his first season with a team. Hill had seven 100-yard games this year, the second-most in a season in team history and led the league with four receptions of 50-plus yards. He also led the league in fourth-quarter receiving yards with 478. Hill finished with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards in four different games, tied for the most such games in a single season in NFL history. He was recently selected to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time – every season of his NFL career – and has the second-longest active Pro Bowl streak in the league.

Hill becomes the 17th player in Dolphins history to be named MVP in just his first season with the team, joining Jaylen Waddle (2021), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019), Brent Grimes (2013), Matt Moore (2011), Chad Pennington (2008 co-winner), Ricky Williams (2002 co-winner), Zach Thomas (1996), Keith Byars (1993), Dan Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980), Delvin Williams (1978), Earl Morrall (1972), Paul Warfield (1970 co-winner), Nick Buoniconti (1969), Bob Griese (1967) and Joe Auer (1966). He becomes the sixth wide receiver to earn the honor and just the fourth to win it outright, joining Waddle (2021), Jarvis Landry (2015 co-winner), Chris Chambers (2005), O.J. McDuffie (1997-98) and Warfield (1970 co-winner).

Tagovailoa was named the winner of the Don Shula Leadership Award, which is voted on by the players and given to the teammate who best exhibits leadership on and off the field. It was re-named the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame coach.

In 2022, Tagovailoa, a team captain, became the youngest player to lead the NFL in passer rating (105.5) since Dan Marino in 1984. He had a career-high 3,548 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa's third-down passer rating of 130.1 this season was nearly 20 points higher than anyone else in the league and was the third-best in an NFL season since 2000.

Tagovailoa is just the fourth quarterback in team history win the award since it was instituted in 1989, joining Fitzpatrick (2019-20), Chad Pennington (2008) and Marino (1995, 1997). In just his third NFL season, Tagovailoa is also tied as the fourth-youngest player to win the award. The only younger past recipients are Mike Pouncey (second year, 2012), Troy Vincent (second year, 1993) and Bryan Cox (second year, 1992). Thomas also won it in his third NFL season in 1998.

Ingold is a first-time recipient of the team's Ed Block Courage Award, which is selected by the Dolphins' athletic training staff and symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. The honoree also is a community role model. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 of the 2021 season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. A free agent in the offseason, Ingold signed with the Dolphins in March and rehabbed daily at the Baptist Health Training Complex. He worked tirelessly to get back on the field and returned in time for the opening of training camp in July. Despite nursing other ailments during the season, Ingold played in all 17 games with 14 starts this year, totaling career highs in receptions (15) and touchdowns (2). He has also been active in serving the community in his first season with the Dolphins, especially with organizations that support children and families in the foster care system.