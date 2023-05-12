Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Schedule presented by Enhance Health

Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Sept. 10 at Los Angeles)

· The Last Time (AWAY/OVERALL): at L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17; Dec. 11, 2022

· The Series: Miami leads 19-17 (includes four playoff games)

· Miami is 8-12 all-time in road games against the Chargers but have won two of the past three

· The Dolphins have won three of the past five and five of the past eight overall meetings against the Chargers.

· The Dolphins are 7-3 in their past 10 season openers despite six of those 10 games coming on the road.

New England Patriots (Sunday, Sept. 17 at New England | Sunday, Oct. 29 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 20, New England 7; Sept. 11, 2022

· The Last Time (AWAY): at New England 23, Miami 21; Jan. 1, 2023

· The Series: Miami leads 60-55 (includes three playoff games)

· Miami is 41-17 all-time at home against New England.

· Miami is 19-38 all-time in games played at New England.

· The Dolphins have won eight (2013-15; 2017-18; 2020-22) of their past 10 home games vs. the Patriots.

· Miami has won five of the past seven against New England.

· The Dolphins and Patriots have split the season series in eight of the past 10 seasons. The exceptions were 2016 when New England won both games and 2021 when the Dolphins won both.

· The Week 2 matchup will mark just the fifth time the Dolphins have played on Sunday Night Football since NBC took over the package in 2006. Miami played twice on SNF last year, including a win against Pittsburgh on Oct. 23, 2022.

Denver Broncos (Sunday, Sept. 24 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 35, Denver 9; Dec. 3, 2017

· The Last Time (OVERALL): at Denver 20, Miami 13; Nov. 22, 2020

· The Series: Miami leads 12-7-1 (includes one playoff game)

· The Dolphins are 9-1 all-time against Denver at home.

· The Broncos' only win at Miami was on Oct. 23, 2011 (15-18).

· Miami is 6-4 in its past 10 home openers dating back to 2013.

Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Oct. 1 at Buffalo | Jan. 6 or 7 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 21, Buffalo 19; Sept. 25, 2022

· The Last Time (AWAY): at Buffalo 34, Miami 31; Jan. 15, 2023 (AFC Wild Card playoff game)

· The Series: Miami leads 62-56-1 (includes five playoff games)

· Miami is 36-22-1 all-time vs. Buffalo at home.

· The Dolphins trail the all-time series 26-32 in games played at Buffalo (includes win on Dec. 7, 2008 in Toronto).

· Miami's last win in Buffalo came on Dec. 24, 2016.

· This will be just the third time since 2016 that Miami hasn't traveled to Buffalo in December or January.

New York Giants (Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME/OVERALL): at Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9; Dec. 5, 2021

· The Series: N.Y. Giants leads 7-3

· Miami is 1-3 all-time in home games against the Giants.

· The Giants first visited Miami for a regular-season game in 1993 despite both teams playing in the NFL since the merger in 1970.

Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Oct. 15 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME/OVERALL): at Miami 33, Carolina 10; Nov. 28, 2021

· The Series: Miami leads 5-2

· Miami is 3-1 in home games against Carolina.

· The Dolphins won the first four games of the all-time series.

· With just seven meetings, Carolina is Miami's least played opponent all-time.

Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Oct. 22 at Philadelphia)

· The Last Time (AWAY): Miami 20, at Philadelphia 19; Nov. 15, 2015

· The Last Time (OVERALL): at Miami 37, Philadelphia 31; Dec. 1, 2019

· The Series: Miami leads 9-6

· Miami has won the last two meetings.

· The Dolphins are 3-4 all-time at Philadelphia and 1-1 at Lincoln Financial Field, which opened in 2003.

· This game will mark Miami's second on Sunday Night Football this season. The last time Miami played multiple SNF games in back-to-back seasons was 2003-04 when the package was on ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Nov. 5 at Frankfurt, Germany)

· The Last Time (AWAY): at Kansas City 29, Miami 13; Dec. 24, 2017

· The Last Time (OVERALL): Kansas City 33, at Miami 27; Dec. 13, 2020

· The Series: Miami leads 16-15 (includes three playoff games)

· Miami is 4-7 all-time in road games against the Chiefs.

· This will be the ninth time the Dolphins have faced a defending AFC champion since 2017. Miami is 3-5 in those games with all three wins coming against the Patriots (one each in 2017, 2018 and 2019).

· This will be the second NFL regular-season game to be played in Germany after Tampa Bay played Seattle in Munich in 2022.

· Miami has played a preseason game in Germany. The Dolphins defeated Denver, 31-27, on Aug. 16, 1992 in Berlin.

· This will be Miami's seventh all-time regular season game away from American soil. Miami defeated Buffalo in Toronto on Dec. 7, 2008 and the Raiders in London on Sept. 28, 2014.

Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Nov. 19 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 28, Oakland 20; Sept. 23, 2018

· The Last Time (OVERALL): at Las Vegas 31, Miami 28 (ot); Sept. 26, 2021

· The Series: Las Vegas leads 21-19-1 (includes four playoff games)

· Miami is 8-2 in its past 10 home games against the Raiders including an 8-3 mark against them at Hard Rock Stadium.

· The Dolphins are 20-14 all-time in games immediately following a bye week.

New York Jets (Friday, Nov. 24 at N.Y. Jets | Sunday, Dec. 17 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6; Jan. 8, 2023

· The Last Time (AWAY): at N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17; Oct. 9, 2022

· The Series: Tied at 58-56-1 (includes one playoff game)

· The Dolphins are 32-25-1 all-time at home against the N.Y. Jets.

· The Dolphins are 26-31 all-time in road games at the N.Y. Jets.

· Miami has won 11 of its past 14 against the N.Y. Jets.

· The Dolphins have won seven consecutive home games against the Jets. The last time the Jets won in Miami was Oct. 4, 2015.

· This will be the NFL's first-ever game played on the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday.

Washington Commanders (Sunday, Dec. 3 at Washington)

· The Last Time (AWAY): Miami 17, at Washington 10; Sept. 13, 2015

· The Last Time (OVERALL): Washington 17, at Miami 16; Oct. 13, 2019

· The Series: Miami leads 9-6 (includes Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl XVII)

· Miami is 3-4 all-time at Washington and 1-2 at FedEx Field, which opened in 1997.

· Miami's lone win at FedEx Field was the team's last visit there, a 17-10 victory in Week 1 on Sept. 13, 2015.

Tennessee Titans (Monday, Dec. 11 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): at Miami 27, Tennessee 20; Sept. 9, 2018

· The Last Time (OVERALL): at Tennessee 34, Miami 3; Jan. 2, 2022

· The Series: Miami leads 8-6 (includes one playoff game)

· Miami has won the past two home games against Tennessee.

· The Dolphins are 13-8 all-time in home games against the Titans.

· Tennessee's last visit to Miami was on Sept. 9, 2018 in what became the longest game in NFL history. The seven-hour, eight minute game featured two weather delays. Miami went on to win 20-7.

· It will be Miami's first home Monday Night Football game since Dec. 11, 2017 when the Dolphins defeated New England, 27-20.

· This will be Miami's 87th all-time appearance on Monday Night Football, the most by any NFL team.

· The Dolphins are an even 43-43 in their previous 86 MNF appearances.

Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Dec. 24 at Miami)

· The Last Time (HOME): Dallas 24, at Miami 14; Nov. 22, 2015

· The Last Time (OVERALL): at Dallas 31, Miami 6; Sept. 22, 2019

· The Series: Dallas leads 8-7 (includes Super Bowl VI)

· Miami's last win over the Cowboys came on Nov. 27, 2003 when Miami won 40-21 at Dallas.

· The Dolphins have never defeated the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium as Dallas is 3-0 at the venue.

· Miami's last home victory against Dallas came on Dec. 17, 1984 (28-21).

Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Dec. 31 at Baltimore)

· The Last Time (AWAY/OVERALL): Miami 42, at Baltimore 38; Sept. 18, 2022

· The Series: Baltimore leads 10-8 (includes two playoff games)

· Miami's win at M&T Bank Stadium last year was the franchise's first at the venue.