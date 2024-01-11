Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Team Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2023 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was voted the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, fullback Alec Ingold earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, offensive lineman Austin Jackson was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and linebacker Bradley Chubb earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Hill is the first Dolphins player to win the MVP award in consecutive seasons since 1997-98, when wide receiver O.J. McDuffie did so. He joins McDuffie, quarterback Dan Marino and quarterback Bob Griese as the only Dolphins players to win the award in back-to-back years. This award is voted on by South Florida media who regularly cover the team and was re-named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2000 to reflect the achievements of the Hall of Fame quarterback and 12-time team MVP.

Hill had a record-breaking season, catching 119 passes for 1,799 yards (15.1 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. His 1,799 receiving yards broke his single-season team record of 1,710 set in 2022 and was the seventh-most in a season in NFL history. Hill became the first Dolphin ever to lead the league in receiving yards. His 119 receptions tied the franchise record he set in 2022 and his 13 touchdown receptions were tied for most in the NFL this season and ranked third in team history.

Ingold was named the winner of the Don Shula Leadership Award, which is voted on by the players and given to the teammate who best exhibits leadership on and off the field. He is the first fullback to ever win the award. It was re-named the Don Shula Leadership Award in 2005 to reflect the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame coach and was first awarded in 1989.

Ingold played in all 17 games with 13 starts this season. He totaled 13 receptions for a career-high 119 yards (9.2 avg.), tied for the most receiving yards by any fullback in the league. Ingold was the lead blocker for a rushing attack that set a team record in rushing average (5.06 yards per carry) and rushing touchdowns (27). He helped the Dolphins rank No. 1 in total offense (401.3 yards per game), something Miami hadn't done since 1994.

Jackson is a first-time recipient of the team's Ed Block Courage Award, which is selected by the Dolphins' athletic training staff and symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. The honoree also is a community role model. He entered the 2022 season as the starting right tackle, a position he had not played in his professional career. Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the first game of the season. He rehabbed relentlessly to return in Week 12 as Miami's starting right tackle. But in his first game back, he re-injured his ankle, ending his season. Jackson worked hard to get himself back to the field and remain durable in 2023 and he's done just that, starting 16 of Miami's 17 games, the most of any Dolphins offensive lineman. He helped the Dolphins lead the NFL in total offense (401.3), something Miami hadn't done since 1994. While protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blindside, Jackson helped the Dolphins offensive line lead the NFL with just 59 quarterback hits allowed.