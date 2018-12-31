Miami Dolphins Announce General Manager Chris Grier To Oversee Football Operations, Relieve Adam Gase Of Duties, Reassign Mike Tannenbaum

Dec 31, 2018 at 11:26 AM
D5A_3229

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today that general manager Chris Grier will oversee football operations reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross. The team will immediately conduct a search for a new head coach that will report to Grier. In addition, head coach Adam Gase has been relieved of his duties and executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned within the organization.

"I am excited about having Chris lead our football operations going forward," said Ross. "I want to build a championship organization and I've fallen short of that so far. I know I need to take a different approach and I've learned that we need a more streamlined structure for accountability and a longer term view on our decision-making. Chris is highly respected throughout football and is an unselfish, team-first leader who knows the game. We need to add to our core of young players and build something special over the long-term and I believe in Chris.

"I want to thank Adam for his hard work and dedication to the Miami Dolphins. This decision was not easy as he gave everything he had to the organization. I wish him and his family the best going forward."

Grier recently completed his 19th season with the Miami Dolphins and third as the club's general manager. Grier was appointed general manager on Jan. 4, 2016 after spending the previous nine years as the team's director of college scouting. Prior to being the team's director of college scouting, Grier served as an area scout with the club from 2000-02, before being promoted to national scout/assistant director of college scouting in 2003. Miami won the AFC East during his first season with the team.

Grier started with the New England Patriots as an intern in 1994. He joined the club on a full-time basis the following year, and served as a regional scout until joining the Dolphins in 2000. In 1996, Grier was part of a New England staff that won the AFC Championship. He helped scout several players for a Patriots roster that went on to win Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Grier attended the University of Massachusetts-Amherst where he majored in journalism and played football for two years before injuries ended his career. He spent his final two years there as an undergraduate assistant.

Gase was named the 12th head coach in team history on Jan. 9, 2016. During his tenure, the team held a 23-25 record (.479). In 2015, Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Prior to joining the Bears, Gase spent six seasons (2009-14) with the Denver Broncos. Gase spent the 2008 season as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers and held several roles for five seasons (2003-07) with the Detroit Lions. Gase began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at LSU in 2000.

Tannenbaum completed his fourth season as the team's executive vice president of football operations after he was named to the role on Jan. 6, 2015. He originally joined the organization as a consultant in August 2014 and has more than 20 years of NFL experience at various levels of NFL personnel departments and front offices.

