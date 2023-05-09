Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team For 2023

May 09, 2023 at 02:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced their preseason television broadcast team for the 2023 season.

Play-by-play man Steve Goldstein returns to the broadcast booth for the third straight season. He will be joined in the booth by former Dolphins linebacker Kim Bokamper as color analyst, who has spent the past 20 years as the sideline reporter for Dolphins preseason games. CBS Miami sportscaster Mike Cugno and Dolphins host Johanna Torres will join the team this year as sideline reporters, providing updates and in-game interviews during the broadcast.

Goldstein became the voice of Dolphins preseason telecasts in 2021 and has been the television play-by-play voice of the NHL's Florida Panthers since 2007. He has covered numerous high-profile sporting events on TV and radio including four Winter Olympics, Super Bowls, Stanley Cup Finals and the US Open. A familiar voice in South Florida, Goldstein currently anchors for CBS Miami and hosted pre- and post-game shows for the Miami Dolphins Radio Network from 1995-2004 and 2012-15. He's also hosted morning shows on AM 560 Sports WQAM and 940 WINZ.

Bokamper began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 1976 as the team's first round draft pick. During his 10 years with the Dolphins, he played both linebacker and defensive end, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 1980 as a linebacker. Bokamper began his broadcasting career in 1990. Since then, he has served on Dolphins pregame and postgame shows, hosted regular sports talk radio shows and spent nearly 20 years as a member of CBS Miami's on-air sports team. He's been the sideline reporter for the Miami Dolphins Radio Network since 2012 and was the sideline reporter for Dolphins preseason TV broadcasts from 2002-22.

Cugno is a Miami native who began his sports broadcasting career with NBC 6 in Miami in 2011. After working his way on air, he joined CBS Miami in 2014 and now serves as the sports anchor for the station. He has become a mainstay on CBS Miami's Dolphins coverage, hosting Dolphins Weekly Live and pregame and postgame shows, and reporting from the Baptist Health Training Complex on a regular basis.

Torres is the manager of the Dolphins' cheerleading program and has served as a digital content host for many Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium platforms, including Dolphins Today. Torres, a former Dolphins cheerleader, has also served as a reporter for WPLG 10 in Miami and WGXA in Macon, Georgia.

CBS Miami returns as the preseason home of the Dolphins for the 27th consecutive season and will broadcast Miami's three preseason contests. Bally Sports will re-air all three games on Bally Sports Florida/Sun. The full preseason and regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 p.m. on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, as well as miamidolphins.com.

