Miami Dolphins Announce Return of 24th Annual FINS Weekend this June Benefitting Baptist Health Foundation

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today the return of FINS Weekend, bringing together Dolphins players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans for a two-day celebration on June 2-3, 2023, with proceeds donated to Baptist Health Foundation. A signature event in the South Florida community for more than two decades, FINS Weekend is back for its 24th edition featuring a fishing tournament and exclusive parties, all in support of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care's Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

"We are excited to welcome back FINS Weekend, a longtime Dolphins tradition which is truly a celebration of our fans, our community and the organizations that are making a meaningful impact in South Florida," said Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements. "It's a privilege for us to support the Baptist Health Foundation this year and we are looking forward to spending a weekend together, along with our coaches and players, in fellowship and support of a great cause."

After a three-year hiatus, FINS Weekend will return in 2023 through a partnership with Baptist Health Foundation, kicking off with an invite-only Captain's Reception on Friday, June 2. The event continues on Saturday, June 3, with a fishing tournament at the Grove Harbour Marina, followed by the exclusive FINS Weekend Night Party later that evening at the Regatta Grove. Miami Dolphins players and coaches will join participants throughout the festivities featuring music, live auctions, silent raffles and more.

The proceeds from FINS Weekend will support the Baptist Health Orthopedic Care's Youth Athletic Outreach Program. Through this program, the Dolphins sponsor athletic trainers for youth and high school football games throughout South Florida. In addition, the program provides voluntary EKGs to all high school athletes in Miami-Dade County Public Schools pre-participation screenings, and continuing education in sports medicine for high school athletic trainers, coaches and athletes.

Through various events and philanthropic efforts, the Miami Dolphins have continued their significant and wide-ranging commitment to support player health and safety, benefiting South Florida student-athletes, coaches and parents.

"The Dolphins continue to be exceptional community partners for the Foundation," said Alex Villoch, CEO of Baptist Health Foundation. "Their support is key to helping us promote the well-being of local student athletes. We are grateful to them and all the fans who come out for FINS Weekend."

"We are honored to steward the care and safety of these dedicated young athletes. Our clinical staff is excited and proud to be a part of this program — one that is immensely appreciated by the students and their families," added Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute.