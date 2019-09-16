Miami Dolphins Announce Week 2 Play Football Award Winners

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 2 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization.

Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.

The program concludes at the Dolphins-Bengals game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.

Week 2 Winners:

• High School Coach of the Week: Steve Davis from Plantation High School. Davis has been coaching for a total of 25 years and 21 of those years he has been a head coach. He ranks 1st in total wins amongst all active Broward County high school football coaches with a record of 140-68. Davis has led the Colonels to eight FHSAA state playoff appearances. In 2002, Davis also lead Blanche Ely High School to the Florida 5A State Championship with a record of 14-1. That same year, Ely finished 20th nationally in the USA Today High School Final Poll. He was also named the 2002-2003 Miami Dolphins High School Coach of the Year and the 2002-2003 Florida 5A Coach of the Year. Davis has coached eight NFL players including Pittsburgh Steelers first round-pick Ryan Shazier. He has helped over 150 players obtain a college scholarship to Division 1, Division 2, FCS and NAIA schools.

• High School Player of the Week: Earnest Johnson III from Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Johnson had 16 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in a 10-0 win over Carol City.

• Youth Player of the Week: Jaivyn Darby from the Miami Shores Spartans 13U of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League. Darby is one of the hardest working players at practice and throughout the game. He is one of the leaders of the 13U team and does a great job keeping his teammates motivated during practice. As the team's center, he anchors the offensive line and works with his teammates during practice to make sure they are all on the same page. He controls the middle of the field and prides himself on making the correct in-game blocking scheme calls. Darby also anchors the defensive line and attacks offenses with the same attention-to-detail approach that makes him a great offensive player.

• Team Mom of the Week:* Montoya Jackson* from the Miami Shores Spartan 13U of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League. Jackson is the only team mom for the Miami Shores Spartans. She does a fantastic job making sure all of the players stay hydrated throughout the game and also assists the coaches with maintaining an orderly sideline. Jackson also provides the players and coaches with halftime snacks and postgame refreshments. She always goes above and beyond for all the kids in the Miami Shores program and that is why her team believes Jackson is so special.

• Team of the Week: Plantation High School.