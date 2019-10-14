Miami Dolphins Announce Week 6 Play Football Award Winners

MIAM GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced their Play Football Week 6 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. The high school coach of the week selection will celebrate those with long-standing tenure in the coaching community, paying tribute to Don Shula’s 50th season with the Miami Dolphins organization.
Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins’ social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.
The program concludes at the Dolphins-Bengals game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.
Week 6 Winners
- High School Coach of the Week: Gene Chew from John A. Ferguson Senior High School High School. After graduating from Valdosta State University, Chew returned to his hometown and began teaching in Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 1991. He got his first coaching job as an assistant football coach and girls basketball coach in 1993 at Miami Country Day School. From 1994-2000, Chew enjoyed a long tenure at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School as an assistant football coach and assistant track coach. In 2001, he returned to his alma mater, Southwest Miami Senior High School, where he served two seasons as the offensive coordinator and head track coach. In 2003, he was hired as the first head football coach at the newly opened John A. Ferguson Senior High School. The program began with just a freshmen class and the Falcons played their first varsity season in 2005 in the highest state classification with no seniors on the roster. The hard work paid off in 2009 as Chew and his team earned their first district title. The Falcons enjoyed their most successful season in 2014, earning a 7-3 record and a tie for first place in the district. The Falcon’s 2014 offense was ranked as high as number 2 in the state for total yards and average yards per game. Beginning with his first graduating class in 2007, Chew has consistently sent his seniors on to play college football at all levels. His program also has produced several all-star game participants as well as All-Dade second team, third team, and honorable mention honors.
- High School Player of the Week: Patrick Payton from Miami Senior High School. Payton recorded nine tackle, five sacks and one force fumble in the team’s first loss of the season. He is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2021.
- Youth Player of the Week: Marjorie Garland from the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats 12U of Treasure Coast Pop Warner. Garland has been perfecting her skills as a team mom since most of the 12U players were 5- and 6-years old. She makes sure all players and parents stay up to date with team information, ensures the players have snacks and are hydrated and serves on the Wildcats’ homecoming and fundraising committee. Garland’s dedication and preparation to her team and association makes the X's and O's happen that much easier every Saturday.
- Team Mom of the Week: Maytte Hill from the Tamiami Colts of the Greater Miami Pop Warner Football League. Hill is the team mom for her oldest daughter’s cheer and tackle football teams. She works full time and puts countless hours into the program, which means the world to her.
- Team of the Week: Inlet Grove Community High School and Wellington Community High School
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.