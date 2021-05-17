Miami Dolphins Awarded CB Williams Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have been awarded cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from New Orleans.
Williams was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Syracuse where he played in 28 games with 14 starts. He totaled 93 tackles (65 solo), four interceptions, six passes defensed and scored two defensive touchdowns – one on an interception return and another on a fumble return. He earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors for his performance against Georgia Tech in 2020 after scoring on an interception return.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Trill Williams
|CB
|6-1
|208
|12/29/99
|R
|Syracuse '21
|Yonkers, N.Y.
|Wai. '21 (NO)