Miami Dolphins Awarded CB Williams Off Waivers

Williams was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Syracuse where he played in 28 games with 14 starts. He totaled 93 tackles (65 solo), four interceptions, six passes defensed and scored two defensive touchdowns – one on an interception return and another on a fumble return. He earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors for his performance against Georgia Tech in 2020 after scoring on an interception return.