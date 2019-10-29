Miami Dolphins Awarded Xavier Crawford Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston and released tight end Nick O’Leary.
Crawford has played in four NFL games with the Texans, totaling two special teams tackles (one solo). He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (195th overall) by Houston in the 2019 NFL draft. Crawford was a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection as a senior at Central Michigan in 2018. He transferred from Oregon State following the 2017 season and was a Freshman All-American for the Beavers in 2016.
O’Leary played in 19 games with nine starts over the past two seasons (2018-19) with Miami. He originally joined the Dolphins on the practice squad on Sept. 20, 2018 before being promoted to the active roster on Oct. 6, 2018. He caught 12 passes for 123 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown during his Dolphins tenure. O’Leary originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (194th overall) by Buffalo in the 2015 NFL draft and has played in 54 NFL games in his career.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Xavier Crawford
|CB
|5-11
|185
|12/10/95
|R
|CMU '19
|Pittsburg, Calif.
|Wai., '19 (Hou.)