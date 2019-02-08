Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Along with head coach Brian Flores , the 17 coaches combine for 179 years of NFL coaching experience. The group has 19 Super Bowl rings with four different organizations – Denver, Indianapolis, New England and the N.Y. Giants. During those 179 seasons, the coaching staff has made 94 playoff appearances, won 79 division titles and 31 conference championships. They’ve also been part of three national championships at the collegiate level.

“Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach. His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for,” Flores said.

Caldwell comes to Miami with 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including seven seasons as a head coach for two different NFL teams. He also spent eight years as a college football head coach. In his seven seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17), he compiled a 62-50 (.554) regular-season record, four playoff berths, two 11-win seasons and one conference championship. Caldwell also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI) and Baltimore (Super Bowl XLVII). Teams he has been part of the coaching staff have qualified for the playoffs 13 times in 17 seasons.

“Danny and I worked under Scott O’Brien and there is a lot of familiarity from technique, fundamentals and a vernacular standpoint. Danny is full of energy and extremely good with the fundamentals. I am excited to have him,” Flores said.

Crossman has been a special teams coach for all 26 years of his coaching career, including 16 seasons in the NFL. For the past 13 years, Crossman has been a special teams coordinator with Carolina (2005-09), Detroit (2010-12) and Buffalo (2013-18). In 2018, Crossman’s punt team forced opponents to start inside their own 20 on 31 occasions, which was ninth in the NFL, despite using three different punters.

“Pat is a Yale guy. He’s extremely bright. He is great with the fundamentals and has very strong leadership ability. I can’t say enough good things about him. We worked together in New England and I know the type of passion he has and the way he works. We have a lot of the same core values and beliefs from a defensive standpoint,” Flores said.

Graham arrives in Miami with 10 years of NFL coaching experience and has coached in the playoffs in eight of those seasons. He has been part of teams that have won seven division titles, two conference championships and one Super Bowl (XLIX). Most recently, he was the defensive run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach for Green Bay during the 2018 season.

O’Shea brings 16 years of NFL coaching experience to the Dolphins, having spent time with Kansas City (2003-05), Minnesota (2006-08) and New England (2009-18). In those 16 seasons, his teams have won 12 division titles, five conference championships and three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI and LIII). He spent the past 10 years (2009-18) in New England as the team’s wide receivers coach.

“Chad is extremely smart, innovative and hard working. He brings a lot of energy to practice and meetings. Chad has a great rapport with players. He has earned the trust of a lot of guys he has worked with from Randy Moss to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman. Chad has gotten the most out of his players from the 10 years I have been around him,” Flores said.