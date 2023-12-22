Miami Dolphins Create Lasting Impact Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 1,500 members of the South Florida community as Dolphins players hosted and contributed to 26 community events throughout South Florida this holiday season. The organization collaborated with Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant partners and corporate partners to distribute holiday gifts and meals to community members in need.

Miami Dolphins holiday events included:

Saturday, Dec. 2: The Dolphins Challenge Cancer partnered with AutoNation to distribute holiday gifts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer's pediatric oncology clinic, Alex's Place, for 30 pediatric patients.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: The Miami Dolphins 2023 rookie class partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to adopt two families through the purchase of gifts for the holiday season at Hard Rock Stadium. In the program's fifth year, Miami Dolphins rookies Ethan Bonner, Chris Brooks, Ryan Hayes, Julian Hill, Brandon Pilli and Cam Smith were joined by QB Tua Tagovailoa as they engaged with families, distributed giveaways, played with kids and provided the gifts they purchased. Families later enjoyed meals prepared by Tasebudz, part of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant Program presented by Amazon.

Saturday, Dec 9: Miami Dolphins FB Alec Ingold partnered with Foster Love to host more than 40 local youth in foster care for a holiday shopping spree at local retailer in Sunrise, Fla. Ingold engaged with participants as they shopped in an effort to bring added cheer during the holiday season.

Saturday, Dec 9: Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and mascot, T.D., supported Southern Command as they hosted their USAG Holiday Fest in Doral, Fla. Dolphins cheer and T.D. distributed giveaways and engaged with more than 150 veterans, active military members and their families.

Sunday, Dec. 10: The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with the Make a Wish Foundation, made a young Dolphins fan's wish come true this holiday season. The Dolphins hosted Markus and his family at the Baptist Health Training Complex, where he met his favorite players, toured the team facility and had the opportunity to break down the team huddle. The next day, he experienced Dolphins pregame warm-ups on the field and was hosted by the team to take in the action on Monday Night Football.

Tuesday, Dec 12: Miami Dolphins P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson, K Jason Sanders, DT Zach Sieler, QB Mike White and DT Christian Wilkins joined more than 70 pediatric patients from local hospitals for a trip to the North Pole at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Participants boarded a United Airlines flight and were taken on a trip to the North Pole, where they were greeted by Santa, Dolphins players, cheerleaders and mascot, T.D., who delivered gifts and engaged with patients.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins hosted more than 50 preselected kids from Gwen Cherry Park for a holiday shopping spree at a local retailer in Miami Gardens, Fla. Joined by Dolphins teammate DT Brandon Pili and Dolphins cheerleaders, Wilkins provided each child with a $100 shopping spree and engaged with participants as they shopped for toys. The kids were then treated to a meal by Lovely's on the Go, part of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant program presented by Amazon.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Miami Dolphins in collaboration with the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation hosted 12 local youth from the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League for a "Cheetah Christmas" at Hard Rock Stadium. Participants enjoyed meals prepared by Food Junkies, part of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant program presented by Amazon, toured the Miami Dolphins locker room and received gifts purchased by WR Tyreek Hill.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb and LB Jaelan Phillips in collaboration with the Lester H. White NFL YET Center Boys & Girls Club surprised over 160 local youth with gifts for the holidays in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Chubb and Phillips were joined by Dolphins teammate LB Cameron Goode and Dolphins Cheerleaders as they distributed holiday gifts, engaged with participants and provided meals prepared by Reggae Beets, part of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant program presented by Amazon.

Tuesday*, Dec. 12:* Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb in collaboration with the Chubb Foundation supported the Overtown Youth Holiday Party for 350 youth in Hallandale Beach, Fla. During the event, Chubb engaged with youth and provided participants with gift cards to local retailers.

Saturday, Dec. 16: The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders supported The Little Lighthouse Foundation as they hosted their Holiday Toy and Meal Distribution at the Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Fla.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert hosted a holiday toy drive at Per4orm Broward Sports and Fitness Training Gym in Davie, Florida. Mostert later delivered donated gifts as well as additional gifts he purchased to over 150 members of his hometown community of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Saturday, Dec. 17: The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Dream on 3 made a young Dolphins fans' wish come true this holiday season. The Dolphins hosted Matthew and his family at the Baptist Health Training Complex where he met his favorite players, toured the team facility and Hard Rock Stadium, experienced Dolphins pregame warm-ups on the field and enjoyed the Dolphins as they faced off against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Monday, Dec. 18: Miami Dolphins OL Terron Armstead, LB Jerome Baker and CB Xavien Howard hosted 50 kids from local Boys and Girls Clubs from Miami-Dade County for a holiday bike giveaway in Miami, Fla. Later, Armstead, Baker and Howard were joined by teammates G Lester Cotton, OL Robert Hunt, OL Jonotthan Harrison, T Ryan Hayes, OL Robert Jones, T Kendall Lamm and OL Matt Skura as they hosted 100 kids from Lotus House and North Miami Police Athletic League for a holiday shopping spree in Miami Central, Fla. Dolphins players provided each child with a $200 shopping spree and engaged with participants as they shopped for toys for the holiday. Participants also enjoyed meals from Soulfly Chicken, part of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant program presented by Amazon.

Monday, Dec. 18: Miami Dolphins FB Alec Ingold supported the SOS Childrens Village's Holiday Party where he engaged with families and addressed attendees as a special keynote speaker on Monday, Dec 18. Ingold spoke to his personal experience with adoption and foster care and the importance of advocating for child welfare.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins TE Nick Bowers, WR River Cracraft, WR Anthony Schwartz and QB Skylar Thompson joined Dolphins cheerleaders and staff at the annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group, providing gifts to more than 250 local family members at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Families took photos with Santa, participated in holiday-themed crafts and games, and enjoyed a meal prepared by Adam's Catering as well as desserts provided by Food Junkies, both members of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant Program presented by Amazon. At the conclusion of the event, Dolphins players unveiled and distributed gifts purchased by the Miami Dolphins and Morgan Law Group to each family in attendance.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel, WR Robbie Chosen and TE Durham Smythe visited a local children's hospital to distribute holiday gifts to 25 children.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah in collaboration with his Rise Above Foundation surprised 70 local youth from Miami's Northwest Boys and Girls Club with gifts for the holidays.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips partnered with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer to distribute holiday gifts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer's pediatric oncology clinic, Alex's Place, for 27 pediatric patients.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb and S Brandon Jones visited a local children's hospital to distribute holiday gifts to 10 children.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips visited a local hospital's transplant institute to distribute holiday gifts to 11 patients ages 6 months to 17 years old. Phillips engaged with patients and delivered toys and gifts he purchased in an effort to uplift holiday spirits.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins FB Alec Ingold partnered with Beyond the Basics Foundation to distribute holiday gifts to 50 kids from the SOS Childrens Village in Coconut Creek, Fla. Ingold engaged with youth and surprised them with gifts he purchased for them.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and mascot, T.D., in collaboration with the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute distributed holiday gifts to more than 75 patients and their siblings.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Miami Dolphins WR Robbie Chosen surprised over 200 local youth from the Lauderhill Boys and Girls Club with gifts for the holidays.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Miami Dolphins TEs Nick Bowers, Tanner Connor, Julian Hill, Tyler Kroft, Durham Smythe joined by Assistant Head Coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree, partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to adopt a family through the purchase of gifts for the holiday season. The tight ends and Coach Embree will host the family at the Baptist Health Training Complex where they will get the opportunity to meet their favorite players, tour the team facility and receive gifts. The next day, the family will experience Dolphins pregame warm-ups on the field and be hosted by the team to enjoy the Dolphins-Cowboys matchup on Christmas Eve.