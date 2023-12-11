Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.
Bell joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023. He's played in nine career games with three tackles (two solo) over two seasons with Tampa Bay (2020) and Atlanta (2022). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (230th overall) by Oakland in the 2019 NFL Draft. Bell played collegiately at Prairie View A&M.
Hayes was Miami's seventh-round pick (238th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Dolphins before spending the first two weeks of the regular season on Indianapolis' active roster. Hayes played collegiately at Michigan, where he was a three-year starter and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and 2022, helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff both years.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|6-4
|251
|5/9/96
|3
|Prairie View A&M ’19
|Long Beach, Calif.
|FA, ‘23
|Ryan Hayes
|T
|6-6
|305
|2/28/00
|R
|Michigan ’23
|Traverse City, Mich.
|D7, ‘23