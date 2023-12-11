Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.

Bell joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023. He's played in nine career games with three tackles (two solo) over two seasons with Tampa Bay (2020) and Atlanta (2022). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (230th overall) by Oakland in the 2019 NFL Draft. Bell played collegiately at Prairie View A&M.