Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Ingram

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Bonner made his NFL debut last week when he was elevated by Miami and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed in the Dolphins' win over the N.Y. Jets. He signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. Bonner was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, he started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.