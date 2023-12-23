Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Ingram

Dec 23, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Bonner made his NFL debut last week when he was elevated by Miami and recorded one tackle and one pass defensed in the Dolphins' win over the N.Y. Jets. He signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. Bonner was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, he started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Ingram re-joined the Dolphins on Dec. 14, 2023 when he signed to the practice squad. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 145 career games with 106 starts, totaling 395 tackles (281 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. Ingram has played 11 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the L.A./San Diego Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022). He played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Ethan Bonner CB 6-1 186 10/23/99 R Stanford ’23 The Woodlands, Texas FA, ‘23
Melvin Ingram LB 6-2 250 4/26/89 12 South Carolina ’12 Hamlet, N.C. UFA, ’22 (KC)

