Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Reed

Bonner appeared in two games with the Dolphins this season, recording one tackle and one pass defensed. He signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. Bonner was a four-year letterman at Stanford, where he played in 21 games with 15 starts. As a senior in 2022, he started 10 games, recording 29 tackles (20 solo) and five passes defensed.

Reed spent the offseason program and training camp with Miami. He then signed with Las Vegas, appearing in four games with two starts for the Raiders this season, before returning to Miami's practice squad on Jan. 10, 2024. Reed has played five NFL seasons, appearing in games for Denver (2019-21), Pittsburgh (2022) and Las Vegas (2023). He has played in 63 career games with 38 starts, totaling 146 tackles (80 solo), 16.0 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His most productive season came in 2020 when he started 13 games and recorded eight sacks. Reed was originally an undrafted college free agent out of Nevada when he signed with Denver on May 2, 2019.