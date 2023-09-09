Miami Dolphins Elevate Goode for Sunday's Game

Sep 09, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Goode spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad after he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245 4/15/98 1 California '22 Spring, Texas D7a, '22

