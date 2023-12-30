Miami Dolphins Elevate Ingram

Dec 30, 2023 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Ingram re-joined the Dolphins on Dec. 14, 2023 when he signed to the practice squad and made his season debut last week in the win vs. Dallas. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 146 career games with 106 starts, totaling 397 tackles (283 solo), 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. This is Ingram's 12th NFL season, appearing in games for the L.A./San Diego Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022-23). He played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Melvin Ingram LB 6-2 250 4/26/89 12 South Carolina ’12 Hamlet, N.C. UFA, ’22 (KC)

