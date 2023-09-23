Miami Dolphins Elevate Two for Sunday's Game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Chosen signed with the Dolphins on April 17, 2023 and has spent the first two weeks of the season on Miami's practice squad. He's played seven NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022), totaling 111 games played and 86 starts with 375 receptions for 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.