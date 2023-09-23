Miami Dolphins Elevate Two for Sunday's Game

Sep 23, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Chosen signed with the Dolphins on April 17, 2023 and has spent the first two weeks of the season on Miami's practice squad. He's played seven NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022), totaling 111 games played and 86 starts with 375 receptions for 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.

Goode has played the past two games as a standard elevation – the first two games of his career. He spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad after he was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robbie Chosen WR 6-3 185 5/9/93 8 Temple '16 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '23
Cameron Goode LB 6-3 245 4/15/98 1 California '22 Spring, Texas D7a, '22

