Miami Dolphins Elevate Winovich

Oct 07, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated defensive end Chase Winovich to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Winovich was elevated to the active roster in two of Miami's past three games, recording two special teams tackles last week at Buffalo. He's played in 55 career games with 11 starts, spending three seasons (2019-21) with New England, one (2022) with Cleveland and one (2023) with Miami. He's recorded 87 career tackles (60 solo) with 12.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Winovich originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by New England in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Chase Winovich DE 6-3 251 4/19/95 5 Michigan '19 Jefferson Hills, Pa. FA, '23

