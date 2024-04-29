Miami Dolphins Exercise Fifth-year Options on Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year options on linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Phillips and Waddle are now signed through the 2025 season.

Phillips was part of a Dolphins defense that set the franchise single-season sack record (56.0) in 2023, where he tallied 6.5 sacks, a mark he's hit all three seasons. He's played in 42 games with 26 starts with Miami, totaling 146 tackles (88 solo), 22.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He's just the second player in Dolphins history to begin his career with at least seven sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. Phillips was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022 and earned the Nat Moore Community service award as a rookie in 2021. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021. Phillips was the 18th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dolphins after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Miami.