Miami Dolphins Exercise Fifth-year Options on Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year options on linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Phillips and Waddle are now signed through the 2025 season.
Phillips was part of a Dolphins defense that set the franchise single-season sack record (56.0) in 2023, where he tallied 6.5 sacks, a mark he's hit all three seasons. He's played in 42 games with 26 starts with Miami, totaling 146 tackles (88 solo), 22.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He's just the second player in Dolphins history to begin his career with at least seven sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. Phillips was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022 and earned the Nat Moore Community service award as a rookie in 2021. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021. Phillips was the 18th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dolphins after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Miami.
Waddle recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so. He's started 47 games with Miami, recording 251 receptions for 3,385 yards (13.5 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He holds the Dolphins record for the most receiving yards in the first three years of a career and set Dolphins rookie records in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,015). In 2021, Waddle won the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award, selected by the South Florida media. He was the first Dolphins rookie to win the team MVP award since Zach Thomas did so in 1996. Waddle was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021. He originally entered the NFL as the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by Miami following a collegiate career at Alabama.