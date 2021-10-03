Miami Dolphins fall to Colts 27-17, Week 4 Recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 4 AFC Showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. The game was a part of a Celebration of Life for Don Shula as former players, coaches and fans honored the memory of the Dolphins legend.
Miami started fast with the specials teams extending their NFL longest takeaway streak to 26 games after a muffed punt was recovered by Blake Ferguson. After the takeaway, the Dolphins special teams scored the first points of the game with a 38-yard field goal by Jason Sanders giving the Dolphins a 3-0 lead after the 1st quarter.
In the second quarter the Dolphins gave up a rushing touchdown and went into halftime trailing the Colts 7-3. The Dolphins had two costly turnovers in the second half which made it difficult to gain momentum and lead to the Colts extending their lead to 20-3. The first one on a muffed punt by Jakeem Grant Sr. and the other on a fumble Jacoby Brissett.
The Dolphins' first redzone appearance did not come until the fourth quarter and made that appearance count scoring a touchdown from a one-yard pass from Brissett to Mike Gesicki trimming the lead to 20-10. The Dolphins scored once more in the 4th quarter on a three-yard touchdown reception by Devante Parker from Brissett.
|Stat
|Colts
|Dolphins
|Total Yards
|349
|203
|Rushing Yards
|139
|35
|Passing Yards
|210
|168
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|7-16
|5-13
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties
|8/86
|5/32
|TOP
|37:09
|22:51
On the day, Brissett completed 20-of-30 passes for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns. Devante Parker led all receivers with 77 yards.
The Dolphins look to put an end to the losing streak next week in a matchup against their instate rival, defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.